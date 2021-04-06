EPL:Lingard shines as WestHam United beat Wolves to storm top four

Jesse Lingard scored a brilliant solo goal before West Ham held off a Wolves fightback to secure a 3-2 victory that moves them into the top four of the Premier League.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Lingard has been in inspired form since joining the Hammers on 29 January.

And he continued his impressive resurgence when he charged through the Wolves midfield and defence to slot in the opener early in the first half.

Lingard was instrumental in West Ham’s next two goals as he produced a brilliant flick on the byline to find Arthur Masuaku, whose low cross was turned in first time by Pablo Fornals, before Lingard led a quick counter to tee up substitute Jarrod Bowen to drive in the third.

However, David Moyes’ side had let slip a 3-0 lead in their previous game against Arsenal to draw 3-3 and they looked in danger of a repeat when Leander Dendoncker headed home just before half-time and substitute Fabio Silva rolled in a fine strike midway through the second half to reduce the deficit to one goal.

West Ham dropped deep as they tried to hold onto their slender advantage and although Wolves dominated the closing stages they could not find a way through for a third time.

With Chelsea having surprisingly lost 5-2 to West Brom at the weekend, this win moves West Ham up to fourth with 52 points. Defeat for Wolves, meanwhile, means they are 14th.