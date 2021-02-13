179 more contract covid-19 as one succumbs to the virus

Kenya has reported 179 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,423 tested in the last 24 hours. The latest figures translate to a 4 percent infection rate.

In the same period, the Ministry of Health has disclosed that one more person succumbed to the disease, raising the country’s Covid-19-related fatalities to 1,795.

The latest figures coming as the World Health Organization reported a decline in number of reported Covid-19 cases globally for the fourth week in a row.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has climbed to 102,792.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On a more positive note, 79 patients made full recovery from the virus. According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 62 were from home-based isolation and care while 17 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 84,952.

Kagwe further disclosed in a statement Saturday that 345 patients are in various hospitals across the country. From this number, 32 are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are in ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is in observation.

But these are not the only ones being monitored as the government disclosed that some 1,271 patients are receiving treatment at home.

The latest figures coming as the World Health Organization noted a decline in the number of reported covid-19 cases globally for the fourth week in a row. The number of deaths is also falling for the second consecutive week.

WHO is in the meantime calling for continuous adherence to the measures through individual responsibility even as it cautioned that it was not the time for countries to relax measures.

The agency is also calling for an expansion in vaccine manufacturing.