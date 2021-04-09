FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect due to third-party interference.

In a statement, the global body said that third-party inference was a serious violation of the FIFA statutes.

“This situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalization committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah,” the statement added.

The suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalization committee stating that its premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance.

Earlier, FIFA had issued a warning to the federation over the “illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters as well as the decision to take over the leadership from the normalization committee” appointed by the global body.

“FIFA issued a letter warning that, should the illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters not be lifted and the office bearers recognised by the global body not be permitted free access to the building to carry out their mandate, the matter would be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the Council for decision,” the statement said.

As the situation remains unchanged, the Bureau of the Council has decided to suspend the PFF, it said.

FIFA appointed the PFF normalisation committee in September 2019, almost four years after a controversial election of the PFF had thrown Pakistan football into turmoil.

During that time, Pakistan was also suspended for a six-month period from October 2017 to March 2018 for a court-appointed administrator taking over the PFF headquarters from then president Faisal Saleh Hayat.