17,948,785 vaccines administered across the Country, CS Kagwe says

A total of 17,948,785 vaccines have been administered across the country as of 8th May 2022, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Of the vaccines, 16,318,416 are doses administered to the adult population of 18 years and above.

And with the Government keen to vaccinate a targeted population of 27,246,033, 1,974 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 19 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,889 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases 15 are Kenyans, 4 are foreigners while 12 are males, 7 females and the youngest is an 8-yearold child while the oldest is 72 years old.

The positivity rate now stands at 0.7% with 18 of the said cases reported in Nairobi while the other was recorded in Uasin Gishu County.

The CS further said 15 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

A total of 6 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 161 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

There isn’t a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but 2 patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward.