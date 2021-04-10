Harambee Starlets get the jab,busy  schedule awaits


Harambee Starlets Goalkeeper Annete Kundu receveing a jab during the COVI 19 vaccination exercise for the national women's soccer team.Kenya is set to play Zambia in a friendly match on April 24th.

 

Kenya National Women’s soccer team, Harambee Starlets, set the ball rolling for their upcoming Africa Women’s  Cup of nations 2022 qualifiers by getting inoculated against COVID-19.

The 21 -member squad   and 5 technical bench officials were vaccinated ahead of their forthcoming friendly match against hosts  Zambia national women’s soccer team, Copper Queens, on April 24th.

The vaccination process, launched Thursday  by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed in conjunction with the Ministry of Health seeks to vaccinate a total of 3,500 athletes by the end of the exercise on Tuesday next week.

Harambee Starlets assistant coach Jackline Juma receiving the vaccination at Moi,Kasarani Stadium,on Friday April 09 2021.

This is in a bid to help curb the Covid 19 virus among sports men and women.

Harambee Starlets is expected to report to camp on April 15th  ahead of the grueling campaign that will see the side seek qualification for the Africa Cup of nations finals set for morocco next year.

Finalist and semi finalists will grab the  four direct slots allocated for Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals due 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. .

Harambee Starlets head coach, David Ouma, said the vaccination of the player’s boosts their qualification preparations.

 

David Ouma,PICTURED, will lead Harambee Starlets attempt to qualify for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“I would like to thank the Federation and the Ministry of Health for giving the players and the technical bench the vaccine. This will go a long way in ensuring the safe return of the national team to active competition ahead of the busy calendar in our bid towards AWCON qualification, which will play a major role in our quest towards our first World cup qualification,” said Coach David Ouma.

The exercise is set to continue Saturday with the vaccination of Football Kenya Federation  Premier league clubs  players and officials.

 

