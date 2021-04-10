Athletics:Kenya to send a team of 31 athletes to World Relays in Poland

Kenya will send a team of 31 athletes to the world relays slated for Silesia, Poland between 1st and 2nd of next month.

Athletics Kenya selected the team this weekend following mini trials held at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The athletes will use the event to qualify for the Olympic games in Tokyo Japan with Athletics Kenya,AK, exuding confidence that the squad will perform better despite existing challenges.

According to Athletics Kenya executive member, Barnaba Korir, some of the athletes selected were those currently in the bubble training camp at Kasarani, as well as those outside the camp.

The team is expected to depart for the Relays championship on April 29th.Kenya will not be represented in the 4×400m relays men as there was no competitive selection as required.

In the Women’s 4x 400m, Kenya will be represented by Mary Moraa, Hellen Syombua, Veronica Mutua, Gladys Musyoki and Joan Cherono while those set to compete in the 4×400m Mixed Relay are; Eglay Nalianya, Sylvia Chesebe, Hellen Syombua, Mary Moraa, Emmanuel Korir, Emmanuel Mutua, Stanley Kieti and Aron Koech.

Joseph Boit has been designated to lead the team as the team manager and will be assisted by Pius Mutisya. Stephen Mwaniki has been selected as the Head Coach, deputised by William Murgor and George Macharia.

Kenya managed only a bronze medal in the 4×400m women in the 2019 world relays in Yokohama Japan.