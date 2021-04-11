CAF CL:giants Zamalek ousted from the tournament

African giants Zamalek of Egypt failed to reach the CAF Champions League quarter-finals, despite scoring four goals in 25 minutes to hammer Teungueth of Senegal 4-1 in Cairo.

A bold Group D comeback by the five-time African champions in the final two matchdays ultimately proved futile as Mouloudia Alger of Algeria came from behind to force a 1-1 draw at Esperance of Tunisia and qualify.

The point former title-holders Mouloudia took away from Tunis gave them second place behind Esperance and a last-eight slot for the first time since 1980.

Esperance finished with 11 points, Mouloudia nine, Zamalek eight and Teungueth four.

Zamalek paid dearly for woeful form in the first four matchdays, during which they collected only two points and scored just once.

They had reached the final twice in the past five seasons, losing to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in 2016 and fierce rivals Al Ahly of Egypt last year.

The final last-eight place went to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, who came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Horoya of Guinea and squeeze through on head-to-head records.

Recently rehired French coach Patrice Carteron vowed that Zamalek would fight until the final whistle in an attempt to survive the cut after winning at Mouloudia last weekend.

His resurgent team overwhelmed Teungueth in the opening half with defender Mahmoud el Wensh triggering a goal blitz by scoring on 16 minutes.

Recently signed forward Marwan Hamdy scored twice and El Wensh netted again to put Zamalek four goals ahead by half-time, and heading for the quarter-finals as Nassim Ben Khalifa had put Esperance in front.

Zamalek needed four-time champions Esperance to win, but they failed to score again and Mouloudia sneaked through.