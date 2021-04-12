Raja Casablanca crush Pyramids to reach Confederation Cup quarter-finals

Congolese duo Fabrice Ngoma and Ben Malango scored as Raja Casablanca of Morocco crushed Pyramids of Egypt 3-0 in Cairo to become the first qualifiers for the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

They struck in the opening half and Moroccan star Soufiane Rahimi completed the rout with 13 minutes remaining of the highly anticipated north African showdown.

Pyramids had hoped to avenge a two-goal defeat at Raja last weekend, but the only consolation after the hiding is that they are still favoured to reach the last eight as Group D runners-up.

Raja have a maximum 12 points from four matchdays, Pyramids and Nkana of Zambia six each and eliminated Namungo of Tanzania none.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Another Congolese, Freddy Tshimenga, scored on 71 minutes in Ndola to earn Nkana a tougher-than-expected 1-0 win over Namungo.

After four rounds across the four groups South Africa’s Orlando Pirates leads group A standings with 8 points, two ahead of second placed Nigerian outfit Enyimba International.

Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon have collected nine points from a possible 12 lead the race for quarter final qualification from group B, three points ahead of JS Kabyilie of Algeria who are second.

Holders RS Berkhane of Morocco are second on five points while Zambia’s NAPSA Stars is bottom with a point.

Tunisian sides CS Faxien and Etoile Du Sahel are locked in a tight race for the top spot in group C with the latter leading on six points, a point ahead of Etoile.

ASC Diaraf of Senegal and Salitas of Burkina Faso sit in third and fourth positions with four and three points respectively.

2018 winners Raja Casablanca having won all of their opening four games lead group D .Egyptian side Pyramids Fc and Nkana FC of Zambia are second and third respectively on six points apiece.

Tanzania’s Namungo have endured a tough run in the continental showpiece on their debut, and lie bottom with no point from four games.

The Confederations Cup group matches are set to conclude on April 28th paving way for quarter finals in May with the semi final expected to be held in June while the final will be played in July at a yet to be announced venue.

Collated CAF Confederations Cup Group matches results

Coton Sports 5-1 NAPSA Stars –Group B

Enyimba 0-3 Entente Setif-Group A

Orlando Pirates 3-0 AL Ahly Benghazi-Group A

CS Sfaxien 2-2 Etoile Sahel-Group C

Berkane 0-0 Kabylie –Group B