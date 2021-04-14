COVID-19: FKF WPL Clubs get vaccination, optimistic on safe return

Football Kenya Federation Women premier league clubs players received COVID -19 vaccination in an exercise organized by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage.

This is in a move to allow the safe resumption of football in the country.

Football Kenya women Premier League side Kayole Starlet head coach Joshua Sakwa reckoned the inoculation exercise raises hopes of safe return of league action which was halted on march 26th 2021.

“This is a good initiative by the Federation and the Government as it gives the players a sense of hope in that football may return. Overall, training has been had and the girls really miss playing football hence I would like to plead with the government to allow the safe return of football,” pleaded Mr. Sakwa.

The vaccination exercise is expected to pave way for safe return of the league action. Kenya’s Harambee Starlets is expected to participate in the 2022 Africa women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Starlets are set to face Zambia’s national women’s soccer team in a friendly match on April 24th in preparation for the Morocco tourney. The Africa Cup of nation’s finals will also be used as a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA world Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Gaspo Women, Kibera Soccer Ladies, and Kayole Starlet received the first batch of vaccines with the rest of the teams set receive their jab in phases.