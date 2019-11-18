18 Counties register more female KCPE candidates

Eighteen Counties registered more female candidates in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination compared with male candidates.

Of the total of 1,083,456 candidates who sat for the examination, 543,582 (50.17%) were boys and 539,874 (49.82%) girls.

In 2018, 1,052, 344 candidates sat the examination.

While announcing the results at Mitihani House Monday, Education CS Prof George Magoha said the counties that must be pointed out for praise are Kakamega, Kakamega, Nairobi, Meru, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Kiambu, Siaya, Kitui, Embu, Kisumu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa and Bomet.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Three counties with the highest candidature in the examination were said to be Nairobi (62,498), Kakamega (54,311) and Nakuru (53,225) counties with the lowest candidature were Lamu (2,959), Isiolo (3,454) and Samburu (4,793).

Magoha noted that the number of candidates who were absent increased by 2,322 (58.78%), from 3,950 in 2018 to 6,272 in the 2019 KCPE examination. The highest number of absent candidates was recorded in Meru (407) and Turkana (385).

Underage and over-age candidates

The number of under-age candidates increased from 15,747 (1.48%) in 2018 to 20,086 (1.84%) in 2019. The counties that had the highest number of candidates with under-age candidates were Bungoma (1,770), Bomet (1,111), and Kericho (1,144).

Three top Counties with the highest cases of over-age candidates (above 19 years) were Turkana (4,013), Garissa (1,957) and Kilifi (3,716).

Performance of candidates

The CS observed that in this year’s exam, candidates improved in four of the six examination papers offered compared with 2018.

These were English, Kiswahili, Kenya Sign Language, Social Studies and Religious Education. There was, however, a slight drop in mathematics and science.

“Overall, I am impressed that the performance of the candidates was better than last year, an indicator that our teachers are doing a wonderful job in attending to our learners. Like last year, female candidates performed slightly better than their male counterparts in English, Kiswahili and Kenya Sign Language. On the other hand, male candidates performed slightly better than their female counterparts in mathematics, science and social studies and Religious Education.” He added.

The top candidate scored 440 marks with the number of candidates scoring 400 marks and above dropping to 9,770 (0.90%) from 11,559 (1.10%) last year.

“But there was a rise in the number of candidates scoring between 301 and 400 marks, growing to 243,320 (22.46%) from 223,862 (21.27%) last year.” Said Magoha

The top candidate in the country was Andy Michael Munyiri of Damacrest Schools, Thogoto with 440 marks.

Three candidates tied in the second position, two of them girls from public schools. Flavian Onyango of Chakol Girls (439 marks), June Cheptoo Koech of Sangalo Central (439 marks) and Sean Michael Ndung’u of Kitengela International School who scored 439 marks as well.

“That public school candidates matched their private school candidates is proof that our Free Primary Education Programme has come of age and that our teachers are excelling inspite of the higher enrolment. It is also evident that girls are competing favourably with boys for the top academic honours.” Added Magoha

In general, the distribution of the grades was as follows:

Candidates with special needs

This year, a total of 2,407 candidates with special needs sat for the KCPE Examination with the first candidate in this category scoring 414 marks out of the highest possible 500 marks.

Some 211 candidates scored between 300 and 400 marks in this category.

“I wish to emphasise that, as has been the Government’s tradition, the Ministry will continue to implement interventions that will help our special needs children to access and do well in their education. The Government plans to launch the National Psycho-Education Assessment and Research Centre at the Kenya Institute of Special Education, Nairobi to further ensure that we have necessary facilities for the learning of our children with special needs.” Said CS

Examination irregularities

CS Magoha said that only four candidates were disqualified over impersonation. He commended all officials involved in the examinations for stamping out cheating.

“It is evident from the administration of the KCPE examination that the traditional forms of cheating have been wiped out. Our vigilant measures of examination administration have continued to assist us to nip in the bud some of the cases that would have led to cheating.”

The KCPE Examination results will be collected by respective schools from the Sub County

Education offices while individual candidates’ results can also be accessed by sending a Short Text Message (SMS) containing the candidate’s Index Number followed by KCPE to 20076.