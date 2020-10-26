18 more Covid-19 deaths recorded as 276 tests positive

Kenya on Monday reported 18 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 920.

This is the highest number of coronavirus related-deaths the country has registered in a day over the last month.

The last three weeks have been characterised by a sharp increase in infections and deaths, a trend that has raised alarm with the health ministry warning that the country is heading for a second wave.

From the latest figures, 276 people tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 2,126 tested within the same period bringing to 49,997 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Cumulative tests now stand at 662,046. Hospital admissions slightly reduced with a total of 1,191 receiving inpatient treatment in various health facilities across the country, while 1,406 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

92 patients are receiving critical care.

“Currently, there are 20 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 52 on supplementary oxygen, while 20 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU)” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

From the latest cases, all are Kenyans except for three foreigners. 179 are males and 97 females the youngest being a two-year-old baby while the oldest is aged 90 years.

Total recoveries now stand at 34,429 after 220 were given a clean bill of health among them 150 on Home-Based Care Program while 70 others were discharged from various hospitals.

Mombasa county accounts for the highest number with Mombasa 71, Machakos 58, Nairobi 50, Kilifi 21, Busia 21, Kwale 19, Kajiado 13, Garissa 6, Nakuru 5, Narok 4, Makueni 3, Kiambu 3, Taita Taveta 1, and Tharaka Nithi 1.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; In Mombasa, the cases are from Kisauni (33), Mvita (20), Nyali (9), Likoni (5), Changamwe and Jomvu (2) cases each.

In Machakos, the 58 cases are from Machakos Town (34), Kangundo (17), Athi River (5), Masinga and Mwala a case each.

In Nairobi, the 50 cases are from Starehe (9), Ruaraka (8), Westlands (6), Embakasi South and Lang’ata (5) cases each, Embakasi Central (4), Dagoretti North and Kibra (3) cases each, Dagoretti South and Kasarani (2) cases each, Makadara, Mathare and Roysambu (1) case each.

In Kilifi, the 21 cases are from Kilifi North (15), Kilifi South and Magarini (3) cases each. In Busia, the 21 cases are from Matayos (19) and Teso North (2).

In Kwale, the 19 cases are from Msambweni (17) and Lungalunga (2). In Kajiado, the 13 cases are from Kajiado East (10) and Kajiado Central, Kajiado North and Loitoktok with (1) case each.