18 teenagers arrested at a house party in Kahawa Sukari

18 teenagers aged between 16 and 18 years were on Friday arrested at a house party in Kahawa Sukari Kiambu County.

According to Ruiru Deputy County Commissioner Geoffrey Kithinji, the school-going children had attended a birthday party for two children in the area.

This comes barely days after the DCI officers arrested 44 teenagers were arrested engaging in partying activities in Nairobi.

They were arrested at a rented house along Bungoma road in Kahawa Sukari. The owner of the house, a parent was away for work when the children were partying and were unaware of the happenings.

Those who attended the party came from as far as Juja, Kahawa Sukari and Buruburu in Nairobi.

Detectives managed to recover the birthday cake which they suspect could have been laced with illegal substances several brands of alcohol.

Kithinji revealed that police have launched investigations to establish the source of the alcohol and how they managed to organize a party without the consent of their parents.

Speaking at Kahawa Sukari police station after the children recorded statements, Kithinji urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities especially during the day when most parents are out of the houses.

The DCC said that all parties remain banned due to Covid-19 protocols and warned persons found engaging in partying will be arrested and charged.

The children have been released on a police bond even as detectives seek to engage counsellors to them.