180,000 candidates to join national schools as 2023 KCPE placement results are released

Candidates who sat for this year’s KCPE examinations can now know which schools they will be joining following the release of the 2023 KCPE placement results.

The Candidates can access the form one admission results by visiting education.go.ke or kemis.education.go.ke to know whether they have secured places in their schools of choice.

The results, which were released Monday morning by education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will see all the 1,406,557 candidates get placements with 180,000 candidates, comprising of 117,000 boys and 63, 0000 girls, joining national schools in the wake of an assurance by the government of a 100 percent transition to secondary school.

Speaking during the exercise, Machogu urged regional directors of education and County education directors to ensure that principals of secondary schools do not impose additional levies on parents beyond the limit set out by the ministry of education.

“The Constitution obligate the government to provide free and compulsory education, saying additional levies denies children of poor parents access to education,” observed Machogu.

8,523 candidates representing 0.6% of the 1,406,557 who sat for this year’s examinations attained 400 marks and above a drop from the 2022 performance which saw 9,443 candidates attain the same fate.

The 2023 cohort will be the last to learn under the 8-4-4 education curriculum with the country now transitioning to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC).

Since 1985, a total of 26,067,181 candidates have been examined in the KCPE examination under the 8-4-4 education system.

According to Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang, the number constitutes 70% of the adult population in the country.

Today’s exercise marks the end of summative learning in primary school, now replaced by the competency based model of learning which emphasizes on both formative and summative assessment focusing more on varied outcomes of a learning process including knowledge, skills and attitudes applied over a learning period.

Implementation of the new curriculum was advised by the Presidential Working Party on Education reforms which was appointed by President William Ruto whose report provided a clear roadmap following hiccups during its introduction.

Under the competency based curriculum, which is now phasing out the 8-4-4 system, learners will transition through pathways and be assessed at Grade 3(Kenya Early Years Assessment), Grade 6(Kenya Primary School Education Assessment), Grade 9(Kenya Middle Years Assessment) and at Grade 12(Kenya Certificate of Basic Education) with the results acting as a monitoring tool for the achievements attained by learners under the CBC system.