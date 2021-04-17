Wazito Fc slapped with three window transfer ban by FIFA

The world football governing body FIFA has slapped Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC with a three-window transfer ban.

FIFA cracked the whip after Wazito failed to comply with an order that directed the club to pay two former players Paul Acquah and Mansoor Agu for wrongful dismissal.

Wazito was ordered to pay the six players, Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, Liberian Augustine Otu, and DR Congo forward Piscas Muhindo who were wrongfully dismissed two seasons ago, but the club had only managed to pay four, forcing FIFA to take the action.

FIFA has since directed Football Kenya Federation to ensure that the order is complied with, beginning the next transfer window.

Wazito now joins AFC Leopards, who were handed a two-year ban, last month, for the same offence while Gor Mahia might also face sanctions from Zurich for failing to clear player arrears.