Tizi Games encourage imagination, creativity, and critical thinking among children.

Tizi Games is a new platform of interactive & educational games that give kids a fun way of understanding the most important concepts taught in the standard Kenyan Curriculum. Now the mobile educational games start-up has designed a collection of math games, to help students improve on the subject while the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown poses a challenge on in-class teaching.

The two newest math games on Tizi are called ‘Explosive math’ and ‘Tuhesabu Bano’ targeting students from the ages of six to ten. In Explosive Math, students from class one to class four must save the world from crashing meteors by answering math questions. Tuhesabu Bano (Swahili slang word meaning to count balls), is based on the classic “Banos” schoolyard game that many of the parents grew up with. It is a game cutting across the ages and is a math game meant to jog one’s mind in a more fun and interactive manner.

Tizi’s interactive games create opportunities for problem-solving and reinforcing the cognitive abilities of the student. “We work together to make learning fun. These math games enhance what your children learn in school and act as revision for the week’s schoolwork, “says Maria Wangechi, Community Manager for Tizi Games.

The games are accessible and paid on a mobile web-based platform, www.Tizi.Games and therefore any parent with a smartphone can subscribe on behalf of their children at just 10 Bob per week.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ms Wangechi also points out that the Covid-19 pandemic presents a challenging time for parents to provide tuition for their children, especially at home. Tizi Games, therefore, becomes a Virtual Tuition Assistant for parents at home especially now that there is a lockdown. “Most parents like me are all wondering how best to keep our children entertained and educated during this Covid-19 pandemic. Tizi Games acts as assistant personal teacher for your child. She helps with fun edutainment games for your children especially for challenging subjects like math.”

Major learning gaps have emerged in Kenya during the shutdown of schools due to the pandemic, so need for platforms such as Tizi Games is emerging.

Tizi Games are therefore designed to be fun and entertaining as they help educate the pupils during these uncertain times. Each week, each child is presented with a collection of fun games, tailored to specifically match their grade level and what the CBC curriculum has defined that they should be learning in school that week.

The games help with sensory integration which is critical in the implementation of the CBC curriculum. This new approach puts a strong emphasis on the importance of science, technology, and innovation. The games build hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness, and fast reflexes.

Tell Us What You Think