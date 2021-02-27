181 test positive of COVID-19, while 1 succumbs in the last 24hrs

181 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Country in the last 24hrs bringing the total number of cases to 105,648.

From the positive cases, 159 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners.

112 are males, 69 are female and the oldest is 86 years while the youngest is a 2 month old baby.

In terms of distribution across counties, Nairobi has 104, Kiambu 22, Busia 11, Nakuru 9, Kisumu, Mombasa, Machakos 5 each among others.

According to the Ministry of Health 1 person succumbed to the virus during the same period while 88 patients have recovered fully.

46 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country while 42 were released from the home based care program.

347 patients are admitted in hospitals, while another 1,430 patients are under home care management.

Out of those in hospitals, 59 of them are in the intensive Care Unit, while one patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reiterated its calls for equity in the sharing of available Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier Ghana became the first country outside India to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility, while Côte d’Ivoire received its first dose of the Oxford Astarzeneca jabs on Friday.

The WHO says more doses will be shipped to more countries in the coming days and weeks.

COVAX plans to deliver nearly two billion doses to over 90 low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021.

Kenya expects the first batch of coronavirus vaccines in the first week of March with healthcare workers, security personnel, teachers, hotel workers and the elderly on the inoculation priority list.

