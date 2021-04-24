Africa Volleyball Championship: KPA and GSU lose quarter final matches

Kenya’s representatives at the ongoing Africa men’s volleyball club championship General Service Unit, GSU, and Kenya Ports Authority, KPA, were ousted from the championship after losing their quarter final matches in Tunis,Tunisia.

Debutants Kenya Ports Authority put up a spirited fight before falling to five time winners Egypt’s Zamalek 3-1.

KPA lost the first 25-13 but regrouped to bag the second 25-22.The dockers’ sails lost wind in the third set which they lost 26-16 to exit the tournament and will now feature in classification matches.

Another Kenyan outfit, GSU lost by three straight sets to home side Esperance {25-12, 25-22,25-9}.

GSU will now play Port Doula in the classification match set for Sunday while Kenya Ports Authority will play Uganda’s Nemostar.

Esperance will face Kelibia in the semi finals while Zamalek will play Libya’s Swehly. The semi -final matches are scheduled tomorrow.

Meanwhile Kenya Pipeline won their third group match after seeing off AS Dounes of Burkinafaso in three straight sets {25-07,25-16,25-11} to remain top of group B.

Tunisian Champions CS Sfaxien outwitted Kenya Prisons 3-2 [25-18,16-25,25-16,25-17,15-09].

The win takes CS Sfaxien to the top of pool A with 8 points, while Prisons who are also reigning Kenyan champions are third on 4 points.

