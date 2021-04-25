Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo wins ARC Equator Rally

Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo amassed an unassailable lead to record his maiden win in the equator rally navigated by his long-time partner Tim Jessop in a Minti Motorsport Volkswagen Polo R5 in Naivasha.

Tundo who led from day one won the Malewa and Loldia stages on his final day to finish with a cumulative total of 2 hours 34 minutes 08.8 seconds.

‘’It feels good to win always, good to get another win, I have never won the equator rally so I really feel great and the team, About the forthcoming WRC Safari Rally, its a different ball game altogether, If conditions remain the same we might give the foreign drivers a tough time during the Rally’’, Tundo said.

Tajveer Rai who was navigated by Gareth Dave of Kabras motorsports in a Volkswagen polo finished second.

Uganda’s Jas Mangat and Kamya Joseph in a Mitsubishi Evolution 10, the same make that the Rwanda duo Giancarlo Davite and Silva Vindevogei drove into a third place.

Onka Rai , Jasmeet Chana, Baldev Chager, Eric Bengi, and Hamza Anwar complete the top ten finish despite some of them having to restart the rally under the super rally rule after encountering problems on day one.

The reinstated equator rally will count towards the Africa Rally Championship as well as the Kenya national rally championship in the run-up to the World rally championship, the Safari Rally in June.

