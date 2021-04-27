FKFPL Awards:Stanley Okumbi and Kevin Opiyo clinch coach and player of the month awards

Posta Rangers head Coach Stanley Okumbi and the team’s goalkeeper Kevin Opiyo have been named Football Kenya Federation Premier league, FKFPL ,coach and player of the month of March respectively.

Okumbi, appointed the preceding month, led the mailmen to gather seven points out of a possible nine in March.

Posta began with a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks before humbling champions Gor Mahia 1-0 .

Posta wound up the month with a 2-0 victory over Mathare United.

Okumbi who also doubles up as The national U20 soccer team , ‘Rising Stars’ head coach beat Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and Gor Mahia’s Carlos Vaz Pinto to the award.

Okumbi dedicated the award to the players and the technical bench.

‘’When we came in it was not easy, the team was struggling but now I can say that we are catching up with the rest. The technical bench as well as the management of the club worked hard for this , this award goes to them’’, Okumbi remarked.

For his efforts Okumbi was awarded a personalized trophy and Ksh.50,000.

Rangers Goal minder Kevin Opiyo named the best player

Kevin Opiyo who was outstanding for Posta Rangers between the posts during the month of March was named the player of the month.

Opiyo who signed for the mailmen from National Super League, NSL, side APS Bomet in September 2020 maintained a perfect run with eye catching performances against Kariobangi Sharks, Gor Mahia, and Mathare United.

Opiyo clinched the award ahead of Zoo Fc centre back Alex Onchwari and Gor Mahia forward Wilson Silva.

Onchwari starred for Zoo FC in the month of March as he revived their relegation fight leading from the back as he scored a winning goal against Vihiga United and was named man of the match in their one-all draw against KCB .

‘’I have to be thankful to God and to the team we have been working as a team collectively, we have been working hard as a unit, I believe more shall be coming, not dropping in form but hope to sustain the good run, as we await the league to resume my prayer is that we come back stronger as a team and as a person because I believe I can get to greater levels’’, Opiyo said

‘’At the end of the season I believe I can earn more clean sheets which can make me reach the podium level’’,he added

Head coach Stanley Okumbi said Opiyo had taken up the chance offered to him since he was the third in rank in the team’s goalminder’s department.

‘’Actually when I came in he was the third choice, the other goalkeepers were injured I motivated him I told him that he had a golden opportunity and needed to use it, he did it in the first match we had a clean sheet and the second match as well and the third game, It’s a great motivation to him and the other players who get an opportunity to play that all they have to do is to showcase their talents and at the end there is a reward’’, Okumbi said.

For his efforts Kevin Opiyo was awarded a personalized trophy and cash award Ksh.50,000.

