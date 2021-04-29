Black Gzas:urgent message in my new album is about finding myself

In the title track to his forthcoming album ‘Key Black-G’, Black Gzas raps ‘‘ wanajiuliza ka nlipita nlipata wapi key hustler born vita battle mind for free’’ stating his desire for success and mystery of it.

The song laced on a trendy beat is from Black Gzas’ fourth album ‘Ikulu Key Black G’, one of the four singles set for release purposely to invite scrutiny of his lyrical growth .

‘’All my previous albums I have released them in a similar way, at a go, which I feel denies a fan the experience of really knowing who I am as an artist so it’s better to invite them to my journey as well because it will make me grow as an artist as well, and the release of the singles from the album gives fans an opportunity to understand me the artist ‘’Black Gzas remarked.

The next four months will see the rapper release four singles before the launch of the 15 track album the UkooFlaniMaumau luminary says has urgent message of self awareness.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



‘’ The urgent message is about finding myself in a way that anyone can relate with as a far as knowing how the world works in terms of business and how to achieve their vision reach their goal and level of achievement they want to attain’’, Black Gzas says.

The hip hop rapper who honed his skills with MauMau Camp in two noughts has three albums under his belt; Black Gzas Mixtape {2006} Spirit of the Game {2013} Ndio Hao {2017}.

He also featured in UkooFlani Maumau’s 2004 ‘Kilio Cha Haki’ Album, Dandora Burning {2005} and Africa Rise Up-an album that brought together rappers from France,Rwanda,Uganda,Tanzania and Kenya.

Black G zas Discography

Albums: Black Gszas Mixtape{2006},Spirit of the game {2013}, Ndio Hao{2017}, Ikulu Key Black G {Set for release}

Collaborative Albums:Kilio Cha Haki [Sefwe] 2004,Dandora Burning [Dburning} 2005, East Africa Rise Up Mixtape 2007,Rising Spirits Connection 2010

Singles as Moshi Kali:Ushapotea Cheza na sisi

Tell Us What You Think