182 test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

ByChristine Muchira
Tags
COVID-19

182 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a  sample size of 5,477 tested in the last 24 hours  bringing total confirmed  positive cases to 320,766.

The positivity rate is now at 3.3% with cumulative tests so far  conducted at 3,200, 937.

In a statement out of the new cases, 173 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 99 being males and 83 are females.

The youngest is a one year-old child while the oldest is 98 years.

230 patients have recovered from the disease, 156 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 74 are  from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now  stand at 292,587 of whom 240,441 are from the Home-Based  Care and Isolation program, while 52,146 are from various health  facilities countrywide.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to Covid-19, all of  them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,565.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (61), 10-19 years (42), 20- 29 (148), 30-39 years (398), 40-49 years (640), 50-59 years  (1,016), 60 years and above (3,260).

A total of 653 patients are currently admitted in various health  facilities countrywide, while 5,460 are under the Home-Based  Isolation and Care program.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care  Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 142 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 141 of  them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High  Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of January 25th 2022, a total of 11,710,636 vaccines has been  administered across the country. Of these, 6,358,153 are partially  vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,191,409.

Another  37,800 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years  while 123,274 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their  first dose was at 61.7%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 19.1%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a  targeted population of 27,246,033.

  

Latest posts

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja joins UDA

Claire Wanja

Senators to vote on Political Parties (Amendment) Bill

Claire Wanja

Narc Kenya in consultation with supporters ahead of polls: Karua

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More