182 test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

182 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,477 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 320,766.

The positivity rate is now at 3.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 3,200, 937.

In a statement out of the new cases, 173 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 99 being males and 83 are females.

The youngest is a one year-old child while the oldest is 98 years.

230 patients have recovered from the disease, 156 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 74 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 292,587 of whom 240,441 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,146 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to Covid-19, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,565.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (61), 10-19 years (42), 20- 29 (148), 30-39 years (398), 40-49 years (640), 50-59 years (1,016), 60 years and above (3,260).

A total of 653 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,460 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 142 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 141 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of January 25th 2022, a total of 11,710,636 vaccines has been administered across the country. Of these, 6,358,153 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,191,409.

Another 37,800 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 123,274 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 61.7%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 19.1%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.