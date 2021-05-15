Narrow win for Kariobangi Sharks as league action resumes

Kariobangi Sharks FC reaped maximum points after defeating Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Utalii Grounds,Nairobi.

Kariobangi Sharks notched the winner in the 18th minute through Patilah Omutiti after persistent and sustained pressure in the opening minutes of the match.

Kakamega Homeboyz came close three minutes later but David Okoth spurned the chance.

The match marked the return of the league action after nearly fifty days of in action occasioned by cessation of sports directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26th ,a covid 19 counter measure.

The measures have since been revised with the ministry of sports through a communiqué sent newsroom on Thursday, clearing the return of sports in adherence to COVI19 counter measures.

Eight more round of matches are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Western Stima vs Posta Rangers -Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Tusker vs KCB-Ruaraka grounds

Bandari vs Bidco United -Mbaraki grounds

AFC Leopards vs Nzoia Sugar -Ruaraka grounds

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Mathare United vs Vihiga United

Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars

Sofapaka vs Wazito