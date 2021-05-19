Shadrack Maluki elected chair Africa Judo Union

Kenyan Shadrach Maluki has been elected as new chairman of Africa Judo Union in the just concluded polls held in Dakar, Senegal.

Maluki got 39 of 50 votes against 11 garnered by his opponent Akpaki Kodjo Deladem of Togo

The Kenya judo federation president under joint candidate of Team Siteny beat a strong opposition to clinch the highly coveted seat for the next five years.

Maluki joins other few Kenyans holding leadership positions in the continental sports bodies.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His joint candidate Thierry Siteny of Madagascar was elected the new president of Africa Judo Union.Siteny defeated Abakar Djermah of Chad by 42 votes to 9.

Speaking after the polls the judoka said his team is ready to help popularize the sport on the continent making it accessible many people.

‘’We have to grow together we don’t need to see one presidential federation to come and organize African championship, we are tired with that, but when we help one another we get to develop as one family’’, newly elected President Thiery Siteny said.