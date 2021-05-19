Tokyo Olympics trials moved to Moi Kasarani Stadium

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed tours Moi Kasarani Stadium to inspect preparations for the upcoming World Under 20 Athletics Championship in August.Kasarani Stadium is set to host National trials for the Olympic games in June.

The Athletics Kenya trials for the Tokyo Olympics will now be held at The Moi International Sports Stadium, Kasarani in Nairobi on June 17-19.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

 This decision has been necessitated by the need to test the systems and equipment at the stadium in readiness for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on August 17-22 at the same venue.

Also Read  Africa Judo Elections: Maluki to face three others in quest for seat at continental body

Earlier, the trials had been set for the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret but after much deliberations and analysis of the current state of events, Moi Stadium seems an appropriate venue for the championships.

 Preparations for the Under-20 championships are ongoing and technical experts have advised that holding the trials at Kasarani will help assess the preparedness ahead of the arrival of World Athletics inspectors in July.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  Harambee Stars captain visits Ngara girls
National trials for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is set to be held in June.

Athletics Kenya would like to apologise to any stakeholder for any inconvenience by this change and ask the requisite athletes to make prior arrangements to attend the event.

Also Read  Journeyman looking for a breakthrough season with Gor Mahia

 The trials still remain an invite-only event for those athletes who have thus far attained the qualifying mark for the Olympics in their respective races and fully meet the anti-doping requirements.

 The federation also reminds athletes who are targeting qualification through international competitions to liaise with AK to avoid competing in unsanctioned races.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR