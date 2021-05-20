Frank Ouna’s reign begins with defeat as Mathare United lose again


Mathare United's James Kinyanjui KCB FC David Ambuluy tussle for the ball during FKF PL match at Ruaraka Grounds,Nairobi. KCB FC won the match 2-1.

 

Mathare United went down fighting 1-2 to KCB FC in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League, FKF PL, match at Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi.

The win kept alive Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s  league title  hopes while the defeat moves to consign Mathare United to relegation.

Frank Ouna unveiled on Tuesday as the new head coach for the  2008 league champions,saw his side take the lead through  Daniel Otieno in the opening minute before KCB pulled level at the stroke of half time through Vincent Wasambo’s 18 yard strike.

Derrick Otieno ensured the bankers walked away with maximum points after netting the winner 15 minutes to time.

The win catapulted KCB to second position with 33 points, a point adrift of leaders Tusker FC who face Wazito on Friday.

The loss ,10th for Mathare United in 15 matches, compounds their relegation woes.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Thursday,20TH,May 2021

Sofapaka Vs Gor Mahia- Wundanyi

Friday ,21st May 2021

Wazito Vs Tusker-Kasarani  Annex

 

