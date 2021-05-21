Rodgers Aloro: speed and calmness in front of goal key against Wazito FC

Tusker Fc defender Rodgers Aloro has said that calmness in front of goal and speed while on attack will be key in their quest to gain maximum points against Wazito Fc today afternoon.

‘’Against Wazito we need to be more calmer in front of goal basically we need to be clinical as well and increase the impetus, speed while on attack’’, Aloro remarked.

Tusker Fc drew 0-0 with KCB FC in their 16th round encounter and lead the standings with 34 points ,1 point ahead of second placed KCB FC.

‘’It does bring pressure to the team, but we believe that with the strong mentality we have as a team and having been there at the top of the table as a team we can do it’’Aloro added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His team mate Bonface Muchiri conceded that the team is under pressure but said winning will ease the pressure.

‘’There’s pressure, when you are on top there’s definitely pressure ,but what we need is get the maximum points from the games which will ease the pressure’’, Muchiri said.

Tusker Fc face off with Wazito this afternoon at Utalii Grounds.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Friday, May 21, 2021

Wazito Vs Tusker

Saturday, May 22 2021

KK Homeboys Vs Western Stima

Ulinzi Stars Vs Kariobangi Sharks

Posta Rangers Vs AFC Leopards

Sunday, May 23 2021

KCB Vs Bandari Fc

Nzoia Sugar Vs Mathare United

Tell Us What You Think