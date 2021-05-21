Rodgers Aloro: speed and calmness in front of goal key against Wazito FC

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Tusker FC defender Rodgers Aloro in training ahead of their clash against Wazito FC this afternoon at Utalii Grounds.

 

Tusker Fc defender  Rodgers Aloro has said that calmness in front of goal and speed while  on attack will be key in their quest to gain maximum points against  Wazito Fc today  afternoon.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

‘’Against Wazito we need to be more  calmer in front of goal basically we need to be clinical as well and increase the impetus, speed while on attack’’, Aloro remarked.

Also Read  FKF Betway Cup schedule released

Tusker Fc drew 0-0 with KCB FC in their   16th round encounter and lead the standings with 34 points ,1 point ahead of second placed KCB FC.

‘’It does bring pressure to the team, but we believe that with the strong mentality  we have as a team and having been there at the top of the table as a team we can do it’’Aloro added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

His team mate Bonface Muchiri conceded that the team is under pressure but said winning will ease the pressure.

Also Read  Kipchoge raring to go at the weekend virtual marathon relay 

 

 

‘’There’s pressure, when you are on top there’s definitely pressure ,but what we need is get the maximum points from the games which will ease the pressure’’, Muchiri said.

Also Read  Harambee Starlets to begin AWCON 2022 campaign in October,CAF to delay qualifiers

Tusker Fc face off with Wazito this afternoon at Utalii Grounds.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Friday, May 21, 2021

Wazito Vs Tusker

Saturday, May 22 2021

KK Homeboys Vs Western Stima

Ulinzi Stars Vs Kariobangi Sharks

Posta Rangers Vs AFC Leopards

Sunday, May 23 2021

KCB Vs Bandari Fc

Nzoia Sugar Vs Mathare United

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR