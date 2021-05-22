Licensed to coach: 40 complete CAF D coaching course

40 upcoming coaches completed the 10-day CAF D coaching course that culminated Friday at Ligi Ndogo Grounds, Nairobi.

The course facilitated by Football Kenya Federation Nairobi West Branch saw participants receive and exchange knowledge and knowhow with leading instructors George Mwangi and Leon Mathews.

Among those who took part in the course included former Kenyan Premier league players Jockins Atudo, Ronald Okoth and James Situma.

Football Kenya Federation NEC member Michael Ouma Majua applauded the former players who have taken a leap into coaching.

” I would like to appreciate the former players who have taken part in this coaching course and would like to encourage others like them to take part in this courses and help in steering our vision of improving the standard of football through capacity building of coaches,” Majua said.

Meanwhile, 36 more coaches completed a similar course, CAF D license, in Kakamega County.

The coaching course hosted at Lumakanda Township and supported by Kakamega County government was led by FIFA Instructors Fred Serenge and Hesborn Nyabinge.

The course drew participation from upcoming coaches as well as secondary school teachers.Similar course has also been held in Siaya County.

