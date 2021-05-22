Licensed to coach: 40 complete CAF D coaching course


Forty upcoming coaches began their coaching journey by attaining the CAF D license. IMAGE:FKF MEDIA

 

40 upcoming coaches completed the 10-day CAF D coaching course that culminated Friday at Ligi Ndogo Grounds, Nairobi.

The course facilitated by Football Kenya Federation Nairobi West Branch saw participants receive and exchange knowledge and knowhow with leading  instructors George Mwangi and Leon Mathews.

Among those who took part in the course included former  Kenyan Premier league  players  Jockins Atudo, Ronald Okoth and James Situma.

Football Kenya Federation NEC member Michael Ouma Majua   applauded the former players who have taken a leap into coaching.

FKF NEC member Michael Ouma.

” I would like to appreciate the former players who have taken part in this coaching course and would like to encourage others like them to take part in this courses and help in steering our vision of improving the standard of football through capacity building of coaches,” Majua said.

Former Sofapaka Fc and Tusker Fc defender James Situma was among former footballers who enrolled for the CAF D coaching course.

 

Meanwhile, 36 more coaches completed a similar course, CAF D license, in Kakamega County.

The coaching course   hosted at Lumakanda Township and supported by Kakamega County government was led by FIFA Instructors Fred Serenge and Hesborn Nyabinge.

The course drew participation from upcoming coaches as well as secondary school teachers.Similar course has also been held in Siaya County.

