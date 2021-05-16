Four-star Kaizer Chiefs put one foot into semis with flawless home performance

Kaizer Chiefs have put one foot into the semi finals of the CAF Champions League after a flawless home performance that saw them beat Tanzanian champions Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of the quarter final in Johannesburg .

A Samir Nurkovic brace and goals apiece from Eric Mathoho and Leonardo Castro handed Amakhosi the massive win ahead of the second leg to be played in Dar es Salaam next weekend. Simba will need a memorable performance at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to overturn the deficit.

The visitors went into the match with confidence, but found themselves trailing by two at halftime.

Defender Mathoho put the home side ahead in the sixth minute, powering in a header from Nurkovic’s flick at the near post off a corner. The home side was dominant in every aspect of the game while Simba chased the game, trying to get back on level terms.

They were stunned however in the 34th minute when they conceded another headed goal, this time Nurkovic glancing home unmarked off a Reeve Frosler delivery.

Amakhosi kept their dominance in the second half and Nurkovic completed his brace in the 57th minute with a sweetly struck volley after Mohammed Hussein’s defensive header fell kindly into his path unmarked inside the box.

Just six minutes later, ‘Wekundu wa Msimbazi’ were down four, again, thanks to a headed ball. Castro went down nicely unmarked inside the box to dive in a header off a Lebogang Manyama delivery.

Simba tried to put in a fight to save face with Clatous Chama’s shot going wide in the 74th minute while John Bocco had a rasping volley saved for a corner in the 84th minute, barely seconds after coming on.

Simba could however pose no response and are left with a mountain to climb at home.

