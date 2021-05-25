WRC Safari Rally:Preparations in top gear as organizers rush to beat clock

Written By: Bernard Okumu

The Kasarani special spectator stage is set to be complete in two weeks time with grading of the course going on.

 

It’s all systems go as preparations for the World Rally Championship, WRC  Safari rally take top gear in a effort to make the championship a success. The WRC safari rally is scheduled from the 24th to 27th of June this year.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Kasarani special spectator stage is set to be complete in two weeks time  with grading of the course going on to make it more compact before the dust control treatment recommended by the FIA.

Also Read  FKF PL:Nairobi City Stars sees off 10-man Sofapaka at Ruaraka

 

The WRC safari rally is scheduled from the 24th to 27th of June this year.

The Safari rally  will revolve around Naivasha where the route is undergoing some cleanup after the recent rains according to the clerk of course Gurvir Bhabra who nevertheless said the course will remain the same .

Also Read  Kenya Rugby Union seeks to provide insurance cover to its players

All work is expected to be complete in two weeks with the service park set to open on 11th of June. The drivers will go through the same route that used during the Equator rally in addition to   3  more stages  at Chui,Oserian and hells gate

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Spectators are looking forward  to the WRC Safari rally but their presence will depend on a government clearance  with talks ongoing to allow handful of fans attend the rally coming back to the Kenyan routes after a 19 year hiatus.

Also Read  FKF CUP:Round of 16 fixtures released,11 premier league clubs in contention

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR