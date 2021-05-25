WRC Safari Rally:Preparations in top gear as organizers rush to beat clock

It’s all systems go as preparations for the World Rally Championship, WRC Safari rally take top gear in a effort to make the championship a success. The WRC safari rally is scheduled from the 24th to 27th of June this year.

The Kasarani special spectator stage is set to be complete in two weeks time with grading of the course going on to make it more compact before the dust control treatment recommended by the FIA.

The Safari rally will revolve around Naivasha where the route is undergoing some cleanup after the recent rains according to the clerk of course Gurvir Bhabra who nevertheless said the course will remain the same .

All work is expected to be complete in two weeks with the service park set to open on 11th of June. The drivers will go through the same route that used during the Equator rally in addition to 3 more stages at Chui,Oserian and hells gate

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Spectators are looking forward to the WRC Safari rally but their presence will depend on a government clearance with talks ongoing to allow handful of fans attend the rally coming back to the Kenyan routes after a 19 year hiatus.

Tell Us What You Think