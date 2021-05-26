Berraf re-elected as President of ANOCA at General Assembly in Cairo

Algeria’s Mustapha Berraf has been re-elected as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, ANOCA, after defeating challenger Lydia Nsekera in an election held during the the organisation’s General Assembly in Cairo.

Berraf, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member who became President in 2018, will serve a second four-year term.

He was re-elected with 38 votes as Burundi’s National Olympic Committee President Nsekera tallied 15.

Both candidates stood for the position in 2018 too, which ended with Berraf winning by 34 votes to 20.

The Algerian succeeded long-serving Ivorian President Lassana Palenfo, who spent 13 years at the helm and was first elected in 2005.

Sudan’s Ahmed Hashim was re-elected as the general secretary of ANOCA, defeating Seydina Omar Diagne of Senegal by 29 votes to 24.

Sao Tome and Principe’s Joao Da Costa Alegre Afonso and Lesotho’s Matlohang Moiloa Ramoqopo were elected as first and second vice-presidents respectively unopposed.

Kamal Lahlou of Morocco was elected as third vice-president ahead of Negroes Kgosietsile of Botswana and Julien Minavoa of Benin.

Fardouza Egueh of Djibouti was elected as fourth vice-president unopposed.

Nigeria’s Habu Gumel was elected by a clear majority as ANOCA treasurer in a head-to-head with Togo’s Akpaki Kodjo Ogouwa, winning 43 to their opponent’s 10.

