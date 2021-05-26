NSL:Migori Youth hold high flying Talanta FC at Ruaraka

Talanta FC opened a one point lead at the top of the National Super League,NSL, standings despite being held to a barren draw by Migori Youth in league match played Wednesday at Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi.
Talanta began brightly and nearly took the lead in the 8th minute but Francis Kachiro’s efffort was ruled offside.
Talanta intensified their efforts in search of breakthrough but fell short as forward Ken Mutembo’s corner hit the cross bar.
Migori Youth came close in the dying minutes of the encounter with Ben Stanley’s long range short going inches wide. Migori held on to snatch the important point against a determined Talanta FC.
Following the draw championship hopefuls FC Talanta lead the log with 36 points, a point ahead of second placed Kenya Police FC. Vihiga Bullets is third five points adrift of league leaders.
Migori Youth who registered their 7th draw of the campaign are 14th with 22 points.
NSL FIXTURES
Friday,28TH May 2021
Coast Stima vs Gusii -Mbaraki Grounds
Modern Coast Rangers vs Kenya Police -Serani Grounds
Shabana vs Kibera Black Stars-Migori Stadium
Nairobi Stima vs Muranga Seal -Camp Toyoyo
Saturday, 29TH,May 2021
Soy United vs Silibwet- Bukhungu Stadium
Fortune Sacco vs Kisumu Allstars- Kianyaga Grounds
Mt. Kenya United vs APS Bomet- Camp Toyoyo
FC Talanta vs Vihiga Bullets -Ruaraka Grounds
Kisumu Hot Stars vs MCF-Moi Stadium Kisumu