NSL:Migori Youth hold high flying Talanta FC at Ruaraka

Talanta FC opened a one point lead at the top of the National Super League,NSL, standings despite being held to a barren draw by Migori Youth in league match played Wednesday at Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi.

Talanta began brightly and nearly took the lead in the 8th minute but Francis Kachiro’s efffort was ruled offside.

Talanta intensified their efforts in search of breakthrough but fell short as forward Ken Mutembo’s corner hit the cross bar.

Migori Youth came close in the dying minutes of the encounter with Ben Stanley’s long range short going inches wide. Migori held on to snatch the important point against a determined Talanta FC.

Following the draw championship hopefuls FC Talanta lead the log with 36 points, a point ahead of second placed Kenya Police FC. Vihiga Bullets is third five points adrift of league leaders.

Migori Youth who registered their 7th draw of the campaign are 14th with 22 points.

NSL FIXTURES

Friday,28TH May 2021

Coast Stima vs Gusii -Mbaraki Grounds

Modern Coast Rangers vs Kenya Police -Serani Grounds

Shabana vs Kibera Black Stars-Migori Stadium

Nairobi Stima vs Muranga Seal -Camp Toyoyo

Saturday, 29TH,May 2021

Soy United vs Silibwet- Bukhungu Stadium

Fortune Sacco vs Kisumu Allstars- Kianyaga Grounds

Mt. Kenya United vs APS Bomet- Camp Toyoyo

FC Talanta vs Vihiga Bullets -Ruaraka Grounds

Kisumu Hot Stars vs MCF-Moi Stadium Kisumu

