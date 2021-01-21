186 test positive to Covid, as three succumb

186 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 8,049 tested in the last 24 hours pushing to 99,630 total number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Out of the the new positive cases 158 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

There are 112 males and 74 females with the youngest being a two year old while the oldest is 85 years.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the total number fatalities to 1,739.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Currently there are 674 patients who are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,543 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

33 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit – ICU, 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplementary oxygen and two others are under observation.

Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards while one patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

The total number of recoveries stand at 82, 729 after 75 patients were discharged, 34 from Home Based Isolation and Care and 41 are from various facilities.