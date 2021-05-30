Sports CS defends Jomo Kenyatta stadium project

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr Amina Mohamed has maintained that the newly constructed Sh498 million Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu meets international standards.

“We are satisfied with the quality of work and adherence to the set timeline in the construction of the stadium, the contractor is currently making final touch up before official handover of the stadium and launching” she said.

Ambassador Mohamed moved to dispel concerns raised by sports enthusiasts as well as residents of Kisumu who claimed that the contractor may not have produced what they expected as shown in the artistic impressions during the launch seven months ago.

The CS spoke in Kisumu on Saturday in the company of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga moments after she made a tour round the stadium to assess its readiness to host the June 1 National Madaraka Day Celebrations to be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



1/2 Together with the former Prime Minister Hon.Ralia Odinga @RailaOdinga we conducted the final inspection of The Jomo Kenyatta International stadium Kisumu which will host this year's Madaraka Day Celebration on Tuesday. @JoeOkudo @DepartmentPWI @SonoftheSoilOne @HonSKachapin pic.twitter.com/eq6PlAiy0U — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) May 29, 2021

The stadium is one of the flagship projects of the national government financed by the Sports Fund, established by the president in 2018.

The stadium will have a basketball pitch, table tennis court, anti-doping room, rugby pitch, and a satellite police station. It will also have 59 washrooms and a parking space for up to 600 cars.

Kisumu County has produced many players who have represented the Kenyan national team Harambee Stars and clubs like Sony Sugar, Western Stima, Muhoroni Youth, and Kisumu All-Stars are among the major teams situated in the sugar-belt region.

Once complete, the facility is expected to complement Moi Stadium and host high profile games including the Premier League and the National Super League games.

Tell Us What You Think