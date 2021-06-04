PET course for referees concludes in Kakamega

A total of 240 referees took part in a two day Physical Endurance Test ,PET, which concluded Friday in Kakamega County.

The course attracted referees drawn from the Kenyan Premier League, Super League, Division One League, Women Premier League, and the Women Division One League.

The referees underwent training that included endurance and agility drills as well as medical tests to ascertain their fitness to officiate the league matches.

FKF Referees Manager, Sylvester Kirwa still underscored the importance of the PET training.

“The Physical Endurance Tests are done four times in a year to ensure they are fit to officiate the FKF league matches. The m,ain objective is to check the fitness levels of the referees as you remember we just came from a lockdown where referees have not been active so we carried out the exercise to check their levels” said Mr. Kirwa.

‘’we will have the same event after six weeks from now, a mandatory FIFA test to check the fitness levels as well’’added Kirwa.

The course was being spearheaded by Sylvester Kirwa, Tabitha Wambui, and Caleb Amwayi.

