Sakaja hosts AFC Leopards Coach

Nairobi County senator Johnson Sakaja hosted AFC Leopards secretariat led by club CEO Victor Bwibo and head coach Patrick Aussems a head of their FKF Premier league fixture on Wednesday in Wundanyi stadium.

Fresh from qualifying for FKF Cup finals where they will face arch-rivals Gor Mahia after edging out hard-fighting and little known Equity FC,the team has shifted focus to top tier campaign against 2009 champions Sofapaka.

Sakaja who is the club patron is a great supporter of Ingwe having bailed out the team on many occasions following situations of financial crisis.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (left) together with former PM Raila Odinga during a previous Mashemeji derby at Kasarani [Pic courtesy]

“Great meeting AFC Leopards coach PatrickAussems together with the team secretariat led by the CEO earlier today as they appraised me on matters affecting our beloved team” he said

Local sports have been hit hard by the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic and community clubs like Leopards and K’Ogalo have not been spared either

The leading football clubs have taken a serious financial hit after gaming company SportPesa cancelled all sports sponsorship in the country which was informed by regulatory and taxation issues, which the Government and the company could not agree on.

Early this year,the 12 time Kenya Premier league Champions unveiled Belgian Aussems as new head coach replacing Anthony Kimani who reportedly stepped down from his position at the club, paving way for the 55 year-old former Simba SC tactician.

Aussems joined Ingwe from Tanzanian giants where he guided them to the Tanzanian Premier League title in 2018/19. He also guided the club to the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

He holds a UEFA Pro coaching license and boasts having managed Sudan’s Al-Hilal and Congo Brazzaville’s AC Leopards, where he won the league title in 2014 and reached the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final respectively.

