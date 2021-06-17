EURO 2020: Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk on target as Ukraine beat N.Macedonia

Ukraine bounced back from their opening defeat at Euro 2020 as they held on to beat tournament debutants North Macedonia 2-1 in an entertaining encounter in Bucharest.

Having fought back from two goals down before ultimately losing 3-2 to the Netherlands on Sunday, Andriy Shevchenko’s side ended a run of six successive European Championship defeats to remain in contention in Group C.

Captain Andriy Yarmolenko capitalised on poor defending from a corner after 28 minutes, before the West Ham forward’s pass set up Roman Yaremchuk, who slotted neatly into the bottom corner five minutes later.

Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski followed up his own saved penalty to hand a much-improved North Macedonia a second-half lifeline, but they could not find an equaliser despite goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saving Ruslan Malinovskiy’s penalty in the closing stages.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Thursday June 17th Fixtures

Denmark Vs Belgium

Netherlands Vs Austria

Tell Us What You Think