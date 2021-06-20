KQ announces 3-year partnership with WRC Safari Rally

Kenya Airways, KQ, has announced its partnership with the World Racing Championship, WRC Safari Rally for a period of three years as the official airline sponsor.

The sponsorship, which is in kind, is a total of Ksh. 35 million and is in two categories: Kshs.25 million will be channeled towards the WRC event, and Kshs.10 million will cover the FIA Rally star program, for the year 2021.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka described the partnership as one that will elevate sports and add a gloss to Kenya’s glittering rally legacy.

‘’We are excited that after 19 years, the WRC Safari Rally is coming back to Kenya, and it gives us great pride in welcoming it back to its roots. This is a win for the rally and sports and a win for Kenya as a Nation. It should be noted that KQ has a long history with the Safari Rally, dating back to the 1990s, a history that exemplifies our spirit in uplifting sportsmanship, culture, heritage, and the legacy of our Nation,” said Kilavuka.

The sponsorship entails provision of air tickets for the WRC Safari Rally Kenya team and FIA rally stars to attend WRC meetings and rally events around the world.

‘’Supporting such a prestigious event such as the WRC Safari Rally will not only uplift the Kenyan spirit but also help sell Kenya to the rest of the world, and we as the National Carrier that bears the name and flag of the country, therefore, feel that our relationship with this kind of event is most appropriate,” he added.

Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed lauded the initiative saying the partnership showcased importance of Public Private Partnerships and their continued impact on the Government’s development agenda.

“Their generous technical and financial support has contributed to the successful preparation of the forthcoming Safari Rally which is geared to benefit varied sectors of our economy. It also reinforces our commitment to rebuilding, concretely, together, “she said.

Three Kenyan junior drivers Mcrae Kimathi 26,Hamza Anwar 22 and Jeremy Wahome 22, were selected to join the global programme by world motosport federation The Federation International de l’Automobile, FIA,

The junior drivers will be among 58 drivers who will test their mettle on gravel at this month’s WRC Safari Rally Championship set for Naivasha June 24th-27th.

KBC TV and Radio Taifa will broadcast the championship.

