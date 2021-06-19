KK Homeboyz David Odhiambo named premier league player of the month

Kakamega Homeboyz FC winger David Odhiambo is the May Football Kenya Federation Premier League,FKF PL, player of the month of May.

Odhiambo scored three goals and provided an assist during the month of May. The 27-year old opened the month with a goal and an assist during their 4-0 home win against Western Stima.

He assisted Stephen Opoku break the deadlock before netting the third goal as Homeboyz ran over the visiting Stima.

The Harambee Stars trialist then grabbed a brace in their subsequent match against Posta Rangers which ended 3-1 in their favour at the Utalii grounds.

In a poll, Odhiambo beat Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma to the award after amassing five votes against Juma’s two.

Ulinzi Stars winger Clinton Omondi came third in the poll. Odhiambo becomes the fifth recipient of the award which comes with a customized trophy after Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, William Wadri and Kelvin Opiyo who were named and feted in December, January, February and March respectively.

