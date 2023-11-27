19 counties exceed Kenya’s Family Planning 2020 target

19 counties in Kenya have a low Contraceptive Prevalence Rate in line with the Kenya Vision 2030.

According to the Population Service Chief Executive Officer Margaret Njenga, this is a result of cultural beliefs, illiteracy level, and poverty.

Speaking during a family planning conference, she called on the government to strengthen its approach and increase access to and use of modern contraceptives in Kenya. Currently, close to 59% of married women are using modern contraceptives.

Despite the gains, a few counties still have a low Contraceptive Prevalence Rate as a result of poverty, illiteracy, and cultural beliefs.

This comes after the Ministry of Health in partnership with various stakeholders kicked off a family planning campaign in 2019 dubbed DESIP (Delivering Equitable and Sustainable Increases in Family Planning) Programme across 19 counties among them Wajir, Garissa, Mandera, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River, Mombasa, Baringo, Narok, Kajiado, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Migori and Homa Bay.

However, the government has been urged to increase access to, and use of modern contraceptives across Kenya, while increasing equity and sustainability with a particular focus on adolescents, people living with disability, and poor rural women.