The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 13,771 after 418 more patients tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Four patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 238.

The cases announced Monday were taken from a sample size of 2474.

The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the eldest is 86 years old.

494 patients have fully recovered from various health facilities in the country bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 5,616.

Nairobi County leads in the new number of infections in the last 24 hours with 292.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 press briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary noted that 494 patients have been discharged after recovering, 465 of them are from home-based care system while 29 are from various hospitals.

Adding that: “Over 5000 have turned positive and recovered. There is no reason to stigmatize patients. This will hamper efforts to contain the disease.”

Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to record the highest attack rates.

“These two counties are the hardest hit. As of yesterday, Nairobi had 7,744 cases followed by Mombasa with 1,835. Kiambu was third with 769,” said CAS Aman.

The CAS said that 526 health workers have so far tested positive for COVID-19.