19 winners feted in inaugural Africa Digital Influencer Awards

Nineteen winners of the Inaugural 2020 Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA20), have been feted.

The event, first of its kind in Africa, featured 20 categories and identified digital influencers who used their talents on digital platforms to inspire and impact the society positively in Kenya and Africa in the year 2020.

The awards ceremony was held at Konza Technopolis.

The event which was attended by Kilome Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Thaddeus Nzambia, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) Chairman, Dr. Reuben Mutiso, CEO Eng. John Tanui and Africa Digital Leadership Principal & Co-Founder Mr. Chris Bitti, is aimed at enhancing the use of digital media to develop the economy.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr. Nzambia congratulated the winners, adding that as legislators, they will continue to develop laws that promote the creative industry.

While urging fellow lawmakers to look beyond 2022 and make the project a success, the MP said: “I am humbled to be here today for this awards ceremony. As you all are aware, Konza is setting up a media city which will act as a hub in the creative industry. Let us be part of this and support its success.

Mr. Bitti noted that the inaugural awards event received massive response and feedback which goes to demonstrate that the creative industry is an area which investors ought to consider. He said that the response inspired them to hold the event at Konza Technopolis which is working towards developing a digital media hub.

“For us to choose Konza as a host, we reckon that they have understood that content creation is instrumental in promoting digital transformation and it’s really going to fuel a lot of digital growth. Despite Konza being a construction site, a lot of horizontal infrastructure has gone on and this is the future,” said Mr. Bitti.

While urging the participants to keep doing the best in their creative spaces to advance the industry to greater levels, Mr. Bitti said they look forward to holding the awards on an annual basis in order to improve the industry’s standards.

“This is an industry that has a lot of potential to employ our young people. Together with our partners, we will do our very best to hold it annually,” he said.

On his part, Eng. Tanui used the opportunity to highlight the benefits of Konza’s Digital Media City to the creative industry players and urged them to be part of the project.

“We are glad to have hosted the ADIA awards in partnership with Safaricom and EABL. At Konza, we have one specific project we are in the process of developing and it is the Digital Media City (DMC) which will comprise of TV broadcasting, animation and gaming, filming and photography, and ICT programming. This is envisioned to drive Kenya’s creative industry to higher levels and also generate investment and job opportunities for our people,” said the CEO.

He added: “Towards this dream, I’m glad to inform you that recently, the Government through the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs in collaboration with South Korean government launched a feasibility study for the Konza Digital Media City (DMC) project that is being implemented here with the support of Korea-Exim Bank.”

Earlier during the day, a team from Konza Technopolis took a maiden trip to Konza Station from Nairobi Railways Station. The route, set to open up connectivity between the two cities, is part of Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan which is being implemented to end vehicular congestion in the Central Business District (CBD).

The event was sponsored by KoTDA, Safaricom Limited and East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

