191,000 households affected by the drought in Mandera

The National Drought Management Authority has intensified measures to supply foodstuff to draught stricken residents in Mandera County.

The Authority has provided spare parts for boreholes in the County to enhance water supply for the residents and their livestock.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said the two levels of government have partnered with other organizations to ensure there is enough supply of food for the residents.

Kyatha said the Government cash transfer is will help curb starvation in the region and ensure residents have some funds to purchase basic needs.

Mandera National Drought Management Authority Director Hussein Ali said the boreholes are expected to solve water problems resulting from break down of machines.

He confirmed that the drought management authority have identified seven water tracking centres that will be completed soon as well as distribution of livestock feeds to the farmers.

Water Engineer Ahmed Abdullahi said both levels of government have drilled 63 water boreholes in Mandera county so far.

He added that the county government has received fuel from NDMA and their water Bowsers are supplying water to the affected areas.