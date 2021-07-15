British Grand Prix sprint qualifying: F1’s break with history

Formula 1 is making a break with history at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, with the introduction of a new weekend format that includes a second race in addition to the main event.

It will be the first time in history that the grand prix is not the only F1 race on a world championship weekend.

So-called ‘sprint qualifying’ is a shorter race on Saturday afternoon that will decide the grid for the main race on Sunday.

The starting order for the shorter race – which will be just over 100km in length, or about one third of the distance of a grand prix – will be set in a normal qualifying session shifted to Friday afternoon.

The hope is that it will spice up the action, add extra interest and provide more competitive jeopardy through the weekend.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn says: “I am very optimistic. I think it will be a very good event, a great race.

“And I think the drivers will go for it, because do we think Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are going to have a different mindset going into that first corner, because it’s a sprint? I don’t think so. But that’s to be established, and that’s what we need to find out.”

Championship points will be awarded to the top three finishers – three for first, two for second and one for third.