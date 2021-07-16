Chris Smalling was “surprised” and “excited” by Jose Mourinho’s appointment as Roma manager ever though he knew it meant their uneasy relationship at Manchester United would be dragged up.

Mourinho has replaced Paulo Fonseca at the Serie A side as Roma’s ambitious new owner, billionaire US film director and producer Dan Friedkin, tries to fulfil his pledge to make them “one of the greatest names in world football”.

Smalling, 31, spent two-and-a-half years under Mourinho at Old Trafford. He made 100 appearances for United during that time.

Yet much of the focus has been around a disagreement between the pair over Smalling’s willingness to play through pain. Smalling said he was, Mourinho suggested otherwise.

“Ultimately, if the manager wasn’t speaking about you and didn’t want you to play and push, that is when you need to worry because he has stopped caring about you, he doesn’t want you involved and he doesn’t want you to play,” said the centre-back.

“He is a born winner. He likes to push everyone to the limits. That is what he has done throughout his career and it has reaped results.”

Chris Smalling played for Roma in their Europa League semi-final defeat by former club Manchester United last season

Like many observers, Smalling was caught off guard by Mourinho’s appointment on a three-year contract.

But he believes it makes sense for a club that has finished outside the top four in Serie A for the past three seasons and has not won a trophy since a Coppa Italia triumph in 2008.

“It was quite a surprise to a lot of us, but there was initial excitement from everyone,” said Smalling.

“I knew the media would build up something about our relationship in the past. But from a personal point of view, it is a good thing because I have played under him.

“We have won trophies together. He made me captain in one of those finals – the 2017 EFL Cup final – as well, so having the chance to play under someone who you know is good, has been so successful and is so determined to win trophies at all costs is a positive.

“I know how big a deal it would be to bring a trophy of some sort to the club.