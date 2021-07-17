Toky 2020: Kenya’s beach volley team eye good outing in Olympicsl

The National women’s Beach Volleyball team is excited to debut in its first ever Olympics Games in Tokyo.

This comes after winning the very competitive Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco last month.

The Kenyan ladies team comprising of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha overcame the strong Nigeria pair of Amarchi Uchechukwu and Francisca Ikhiede 2-1 (17-21, 21-18, 15- 10)

After jetting into the country, the team has been training in Mombasa.

Head Coach, Sammy Mulinge said of the preparations:

“As much as we are excited, our eyes are on the prize and we can’t wait to represent not only our country but also the whole continent in the games, it is a huge responsibility but one we carry with honour”, Mulinge said.

The team left the country today for the games.