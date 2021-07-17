Eunice Sum braces for exit after Tokyo Olympics

The 2013 world 800m champion Eunice Sum is excited with the prospect of making a return to the Olympics as she gears to represent Kenya at the Tokyo Games.

With the delayed Games set to be held amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Sum is nonetheless eager for the challenge.

“Training for the Olympics has been a challenge, especially training alone during this Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sum.

Even as the experienced athlete brace to exit the stage, she is however concerned with Kenya’s losing dominance over the two-lap race where Kenya’s last gold medal in the women’s race at the Games came through Pamela Jelimo in 2008.

“I hope in the near future Athletics Kenya and concerned athletics stakeholders should invest more in the upcoming talents to fill any loops in the 800m race,” added Sum.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion targets to qualify for the finals at the Tokyo Games, a race she terms as a tactical game and commits to handle each race at a time.

“My race is a tactical game. My target is to qualify for the finals in the Olympics and think what next.”

The 33-year-old said the Tokyo Olympics will be open with notable names like defending champion Caster Semenya missing out on the field.

“We will have stiff competition as team Kenya, as this Olympics has a new generation,” she said.

Sum will fly Kenyan flag in the 800m with compatriots; Mary Moraa and Emily Tuei.