Kenya stun Egypt to qualify for FIBA Afrobasketball Championship

The national women’s basketball team qualified for the FIBA Afrobasketball Women’s championship after edging out Egypt 99-83 in a final of the Zone 5 qualifiers held Saturday in Kigali,Rwanda.

Kenya avenged the round robbin loss against the defending champions and quicky announced that intention early in the game as the tournament’s best power forward trophy winner Felmas Koranga and Natalie Akinyi scored 3points and 2 points respectively to hand Kenya a 5-0 lead after 5minutes.

Tournaments’ most valuable player ,MVP, Victoria Reynolds contributed 11 points to inspire the Lionesses to a 29-24 first quarter lead.Mercy Wanyama scored a total of 10pts as Kenya led 50-42 points at half time.

Egypt,attempted a comeback in the third period as their centre forward Remel El Gedawi put paint to the rim 12 times of their 27 points which narrowed Kenya’s lead to within 3 points for the first time in the game, but Kenya’s Victoria Reynolds form proved vital as she scored two free throws while Natalie Akinyi added a point to cushion Kenya’s lead with the scores at 70-62.

Felmas Koranga and Mercy Wanyama were instrumental in the final quarter combining to aid the George Mayienga’s led Lionesses to an emphatic 99-83 full time triumph.

Kenya,hosts Rwanda,Egypt and debutantes South Sudan took part in the five day championship.

The win ensured Kenya returned to FIBA Afrobasketball Women’s Championship for a 7th time. The Fiba Afrobasketball finals are scheduled September in Cameroon.

Best Performer at FIBA Afrobasketball Zone 5 qualifiers

MVP- Victoria Reynolds-Kenya

Best Small forward -Victoria Reynolds-Kenya

Best power forward -Felmas Koranga-Kenya

Best Center Forward-Raneem El Gedawi-Egypt

Best Shooting Guard-Tiera Monay -Hernderson-Rwanda

Best point guard-Nyaduol Thok- S.Sudan