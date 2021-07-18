Zambia search for new coach after Micho exit

Zambia FA, FAZ, is searching for a new national soccer team head coach after parting ways with Serbian tactician Milutin ‘Michó’ Sredojevic.

In announcing the departure of Mucho who has been in charge for 530 days FAZ stated:

“FAZ can confirm that it has reached a mutual separation agreement with its senior Men’s National Team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic. After a meeting between FAZ and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate”,the statement stated.

Since winning AFCON title in 2012 with Here Renard in charge Zambia has had a total of 8 coaches.

Zambia was ousted in the group stages of this year’s COSAFA cup ,a performance that seems to have crystalized Zambia FA’s decision to part ways with the former Uganda Cranes head coach.

Micho appreciated FAZ and the people of Zambia for having supported him during his stay.

“I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay. All the positive experience with Chipolopolo Zambia I will use in my career ahead and would like to wish all the best to Zambia,” Micho disclosed.

Meanwhile, FAZ is expected to announce the succession roadmap.

Micho, formerly coached Sports Club Villa and Uganda Cranes.The coach has also managed Rwanda national soccer team as well as St.Georges Football club in Ethiopia,South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Young Africans of Tanzania.

The new Zambia coach will be charged with helping Chipolopolo negotiate their way past Tunisia,Mauritania and Equitorial Guinea in their group B 2022 World Cup qualifiers.