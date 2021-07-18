Handicap nine home player, John Mathai, carded an excellent round of 38 points to emerge overall winner of the 8th round of the 2021 NCBA Golf Series at Nanyuki Golf Club. His stellar effort saw him edge out fellow clubmate Peter Rimui , who carded a round of 36 to in the men’s category, ahead of Cyprian Bundi , who finished the day with 35 points to claim runner’s-up spot in the category. In the ladies’ category, Dr. Samantha Mathu emerged the winner after scooping 24 points ahead of Lucy Njuguna , who finished the round with 21 points. Gurung Tek emerged as the first nine winner with 21 Stableford points, as Kelvin Gitonga claimed the honours for the second nine with 19 Stableford points. The Nanyuki Sports Club leg, the eighth leg of the NCBA Golf Series, which was preceded by the seventh round at Nyeri Golf Club.

Home player, Felix Kibicho, was the 18-hole winner on countback, having carded a round of 35 points ahead of handicap 19, Charles Wanjau, who posted a round of 35 to claim the runner-up spot. Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Kabugi was crowned the nine-hole winner on countback, having carded 18 Stableford points ahead of Dr. Ephantus Mate, who finished the day runner-up in the category with 18 points. George Kiguta emerged the winner of the first nine winner with 21 points as Dr. Samuel Kiragu claimed the honours in the second nine on countback with 19 points.

NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora said the two events offered the bank an opportune moment to interact with their clients.

“Selecting Nanyuki to be part of this series was driven by two things: one is that we have many customers here, and part of what we do through the NCBA Golf Series is to spend time with our customers, As you notice, Nanyuki has been such an important club golf-wise; if you walk around the course, you see a lot of NCBA branding, which means we have been part of that golf story for Nanyuki. So, for us, it is exciting to be here,” he said.

The series now moves to the Karen Country Club on July 24, 2021, for the ninth leg.