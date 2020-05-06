194 Kenyans killed so far by floods says CS Wamalwa

30 more Kenyans have lost their lives in the last 48 hours following the current floods in the country, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 194.

100,000 others have also been displaced.

According to the government, the problem could worsen if Kenyans ignore the government’s directives of moving to safer grounds.

Speaking Wednesday morning during the floods update in the country, Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, said this year’s floods are the worst Kenya has witnessed in years, urging Kenyans living in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds.

” Those staying near rivers should immediately move to safer grounds, in the last 24hrs 30 people have died in raging floods. It’s going to be more disastrous.” He said.

At the same time, Energy Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter, noted that a majority of Kenyan dams are now full to the brim, exposing those who live near them to danger.

He urged people living near dams to relocate to safer grounds to avert more damage and losses.

” Turkwel Gorge dam and Masinga Dam have filled to maximum capacity which has never been recorded in history and the overflow water will affect those in Garissa and Tana River, they should move to safer grounds.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i speaking in the same function that the government will continue to give food donations and essential items to those affected by floods in the country.

This comes as Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the ongoing rains will increase, exposing Kenyans in flood-prone areas to flooding and landslides.

The Department notes that the long rains which began in March may continue until June this year.

Meanwhile, Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong has called on the national government and the donor community to find a lasting solution to the perennial floods in Budalang’i constituency.

Addressing the press the governor said it was regrettable that a majority of the area residents cannot access their homes owing to the current floods that have left hundreds homeless. He said his government has availed several boats and vehicles to help evacuate residents of Budalang’i to higher grounds.

Ojaamong held a meeting with elected leaders in Bunyala to chart the way forward over the raging floods.

Speaking on behalf of members of the county assembly, Bunyala North MCA Fred Musirimba, noted that the floods had claimed the lives of two people wondering where they will be buried considering that their homes have been submerged.